Will Joel Edmundson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Joel Edmundson a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Joel Edmundson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Edmundson 2022-23 stats and insights
- Edmundson scored in two of 61 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Edmundson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Edmundson averaged 1.0 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 2.9%.
Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.
- The Oilers secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
