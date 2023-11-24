Jordan Poole and his Washington Wizards teammates will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Poole, in his most recent game (November 22 loss against the Hornets), posted 24 points and three steals.

In this article we will break down Poole's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 21.5 17.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 Assists 3.5 3.4 PRA -- 23.1 PR -- 19.7 3PM 2.5 2.1



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Poole has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 14.3% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 17.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Poole's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 103.9 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Bucks are ranked 23rd in the NBA, giving up 117.8 points per game.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are 17th in the NBA, conceding 26.1 per game.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Jordan Poole vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 33 30 1 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.