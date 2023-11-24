Longwood vs. Delaware State November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Longwood Lancers (0-1) face the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Longwood Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
Longwood vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|64th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|15.0
|350th
