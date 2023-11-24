The Longwood Lancers (3-1) are heavily favored (-13.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Delaware State Hornets (1-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The game airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -13.5 140.5

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

Longwood's games last season went over this contest's total of 140.5 points nine times.

Longwood games had an average of 139.4 points last season, 1.1 less than this game's over/under.

Longwood compiled a 10-16-0 ATS record last year.

Longwood went 13-7 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 65% of those games).

The Lancers played as a moneyline favorite of -1200 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

Longwood has a 92.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 9 34.6% 73.2 137.8 66.2 141.7 137.7 Delaware State 12 48% 64.6 137.8 75.5 141.7 138.5

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

Last year, the Lancers put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.2) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).

When Longwood totaled more than 75.5 points last season, it went 3-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Longwood vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 10-16-0 2-0 12-14-0 Delaware State 14-11-0 4-6 13-12-0

Longwood vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Delaware State 12-3 Home Record 4-8 8-8 Away Record 2-14 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

