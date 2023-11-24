Should you wager on Nic Dowd to find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers meet up on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Nic Dowd score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Dowd stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Dowd scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Dowd has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

