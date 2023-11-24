The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Aube-Kubel stats and insights

Aube-Kubel has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

