Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Nicolas Aube-Kubel score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Aube-Kubel stats and insights
- Aube-Kubel has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Aube-Kubel has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 72 goals in total (4.0 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
