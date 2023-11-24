A pair of streaking clubs face off when the Edmonton Oilers (5-12-1) visit the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Friday at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MNMT. The Capitals have won five straight, while the Oilers are on a three-game losing streak.

During the past 10 outings for the Capitals, their offense has put up 29 goals while their defense has allowed 20 (they have an 8-1-1 record in those games). In 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with one goal (3.8% conversion rate).

Here is our pick for who will capture the win in Friday's matchup.

Capitals vs. Oilers Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Capitals 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (+100)

Capitals (+100) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals (10-4-2 overall) have posted a record of 3-2-5 in games that have needed OT this season.

Washington has earned eight points (3-0-2) in its five games decided by one goal.

This season the Capitals registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Washington has earned seven points (3-0-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Capitals have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning 15 points from those contests.

Washington has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 3-2-2 (eight points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents in eight games, going 6-2-0 to register 12 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 21st 2.94 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 30th 4 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 5th 33.4 Shots 29 28th 8th 29.1 Shots Allowed 30.3 16th 11th 21.88% Power Play % 6.67% 32nd 25th 74.65% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 12th

Capitals vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

