Friday's game that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-3) versus the Radford Highlanders (2-4) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 64-62 in favor of Northern Illinois. Tipoff is at 11:00 AM ET on November 24.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Highlanders suffered a 64-52 loss to Indiana State.

Radford vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Radford vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 64, Radford 62

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Highlanders beat the Western Carolina Catamounts 67-49 on November 9.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Radford is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

16.7 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.2 PTS, 9 REB, 36 FG%

4.2 PTS, 9 REB, 36 FG% Taniya Hanner: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Ellie Taylor: 5.8 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

5.8 PTS, 29.4 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Olivia Wagner: 6.7 PTS, 46.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders average 57.8 points per game (294th in college basketball) while giving up 58 per outing (95th in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential overall.

