The Maine Black Bears (3-1) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Richmond Spiders (3-1), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
Richmond vs. Maine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spiders scored an average of 69.0 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears gave up to opponents.
  • Richmond had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.
  • Last year, the Black Bears averaged only 1.9 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Spiders gave up (61.6).
  • When Maine scored more than 61.6 points last season, it went 9-0.
  • The Black Bears shot 34.7% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.
  • The Spiders' 53.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Black Bears allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Richmond Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Delaware State W 105-44 Robins Center
11/15/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 80-53 Paul Porter Arena
11/18/2023 American W 76-44 Robins Center
11/24/2023 Maine - Knapp Center
11/25/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
11/26/2023 Louisiana Tech - Knapp Center

