The Maine Black Bears (3-1) carry a three-game win streak into a home matchup with the Richmond Spiders (3-1), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. Maine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Spiders scored an average of 69.0 points per game last year, 8.7 more points than the 60.3 the Black Bears gave up to opponents.

Richmond had a 13-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

Last year, the Black Bears averaged only 1.9 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Spiders gave up (61.6).

When Maine scored more than 61.6 points last season, it went 9-0.

The Black Bears shot 34.7% from the field last season, 13.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% the Spiders allowed to opponents.

The Spiders' 53.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.6 percentage points higher than the Black Bears allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

Richmond Schedule