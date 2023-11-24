Should you wager on Sonny Milano to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

Milano has scored in three of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Oilers.

Milano has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 72 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Milano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:11 Home W 4-3 11/14/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 12:43 Home W 3-0 11/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 4-1 11/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 11:40 Away W 4-2 11/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:23 Home L 4-3 OT 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:28 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:49 Home L 3-0 10/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:33 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 1 1 0 17:01 Away W 6-4

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

