Can we anticipate Trevor van Riemsdyk finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Friday?

Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 12 games this season.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:09 Home W 4-3 11/4/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 1:34 Home W 2-1 11/2/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:14 Home L 3-0 10/29/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:09 Home W 3-1 10/27/2023 Wild 1 0 1 22:00 Home W 3-2 SO 10/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:17 Away W 6-4 10/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:22 Home L 4-1 10/21/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-2 OT 10/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:05 Away L 6-1

Capitals vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

