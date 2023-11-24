Will Trevor van Riemsdyk Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 24?
Can we anticipate Trevor van Riemsdyk finding the back of the net when the Washington Capitals take on the Edmonton Oilers at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Trevor van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
van Riemsdyk stats and insights
- van Riemsdyk is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- van Riemsdyk has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.
van Riemsdyk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/4/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|1:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/29/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|22:00
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|10/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:22
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:05
|Away
|L 6-1
Capitals vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
