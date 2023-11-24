VCU vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boise State Broncos (2-2) go up against the VCU Rams (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. VCU matchup.
VCU vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
VCU vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-3.5)
|135.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-3.5)
|134.5
|-164
|+136
VCU vs. Boise State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- VCU won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Rams covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last year (in three opportunities).
- Boise State went 15-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 18 Broncos games hit the over.
