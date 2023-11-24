The Iowa State Cyclones (5-0) carry a five-game win streak into a road contest against the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-1), who have won three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Virginia Tech vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies are shooting 48.8% from the field, 14.6% higher than the 34.2% the Cyclones' opponents have shot this season.
  • Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it shoots better than 34.2% from the field.
  • The Hokies are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cyclones sit at 46th.
  • The Hokies put up 34.0 more points per game (83.4) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (49.4).
  • Virginia Tech is 4-1 when it scores more than 49.4 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Virginia Tech put up 77.2 points per game last season, 5.9 more than it averaged on the road (71.3).
  • The Hokies allowed fewer points at home (65.9 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Virginia Tech sunk fewer triples away (7.1 per game) than at home (9.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.0%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Campbell W 60-44 Cassell Coliseum
11/19/2023 Wofford W 98-76 Cassell Coliseum
11/23/2023 Boise State W 82-75 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Iowa State - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/29/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/3/2023 Louisville - Cassell Coliseum

