The Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) go up against the Kansas Jayhawks (2-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech vs. Kansas 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hokies' 72.4 points per game last year were 10.0 more points than the 62.4 the Jayhawks allowed to opponents.

When Virginia Tech allowed fewer than 72.6 points last season, it went 22-3.

Last year, the Jayhawks averaged 14.8 more points per game (72.6) than the Hokies allowed (57.8).

When Kansas scored more than 57.8 points last season, it went 19-8.

The Jayhawks made 41.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Hokies allowed to their opponents (38.4%).

The Hokies shot 45% from the field, 7.5% higher than the 37.5% the Jayhawks' opponents shot last season.

Virginia Tech Schedule