AAC Games Today: How to Watch AAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 13
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the college football season entering Week 13, the schedule includes seven games that feature teams from the AAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
AAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls
|12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|UTSA Roadrunners at Tulane Green Wave
|3:30 PM ET, Friday, November 24
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Navy Midshipmen at SMU Mustangs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Tulsa Golden Hurricane at East Carolina Pirates
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UAB Blazers at North Texas Mean Green
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 25
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
