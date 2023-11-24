The Washington Wizards (2-6), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and MNMT.

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSWI, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while delivering 1.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Deni Avdija is averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.

The Wizards are getting 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Delon Wright this year.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.

Damian Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.

Malik Beasley puts up 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocks.

Bobby Portis posts 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.

Wizards vs. Bucks Stat Comparison

Bucks Wizards 118.0 Points Avg. 119.0 120.3 Points Allowed Avg. 126.5 47.7% Field Goal % 48.6% 36.5% Three Point % 36.3%

