Wizards vs. Bucks November 24 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:18 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-6), on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (5-3). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and MNMT.
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSWI, MNMT
Wizards Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kyle Kuzma gets the Wizards 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He's making 51.5% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- Jordan Poole gets the Wizards 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while delivering 1.7 steals and 1.0 block.
- Deni Avdija is averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per contest.
- The Wizards are getting 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Delon Wright this year.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo puts up 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 2.0 blocks.
- Damian Lillard puts up 22.5 points, 6.0 boards and 4.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.0 blocks.
- Malik Beasley puts up 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 0.0 blocks.
- Bobby Portis posts 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the floor.
- Brook Lopez averages 13.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.
Wizards vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Bucks
|Wizards
|118.0
|Points Avg.
|119.0
|120.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|126.5
|47.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.6%
|36.5%
|Three Point %
|36.3%
