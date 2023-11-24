Wizards vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (2-12) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they try to stop a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs on BSWI and MNMT.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and MNMT
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-12.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in nine of the Wizards' 14 games with a set total.
- Washington has a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wizards have won in one, or 8.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +625.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 13.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wizards vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|120.5
|235.6
|117.8
|241.7
|232.7
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|115.1
|235.6
|123.9
|241.7
|235.1
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Washington has performed better against the spread away (5-3-0) than at home (1-5-0) this season.
- The Wizards put up an average of 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 117.8 the Bucks allow.
- Washington has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 1-4 overall record in games it scores more than 117.8 points.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|6-8
|0-0
|9-5
|Bucks
|6-9
|0-1
|9-6
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Wizards vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Wizards
|Bucks
|115.1
|120.5
|10
|4
|2-3
|4-2
|1-4
|5-1
|123.9
|117.8
|29
|23
|4-2
|3-3
|2-4
|5-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.