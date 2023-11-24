The injury report for the Washington Wizards (2-12) ahead of their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) currently includes two players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24 from Fiserv Forum.

The Wizards dropped their last matchup 117-114 against the Hornets on Wednesday. The Wizards got a team-leading 28 points from Kyle Kuzma in the loss.

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Delon Wright PG Out Knee 5 2.5 4.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out Knee 4 1.3 1.3

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and MNMT

