How to Watch the Wizards vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-12) will attempt to end a seven-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Milwaukee Bucks (10-5) on November 24, 2023 at Fiserv Forum.
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Wizards vs Bucks Additional Info
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards' 48.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- This season, Washington has a 1-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 27th.
- The Wizards score only 2.7 fewer points per game (115.1) than the Bucks allow (117.8).
- Washington is 1-4 when it scores more than 117.8 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Wizards are scoring fewer points at home (113.7 per game) than away (116.3). And they are giving up more at home (124.7) than on the road (123.3).
- In 2023-24 Washington is allowing 1.4 more points per game at home (124.7) than away (123.3).
- This season the Wizards are picking up fewer assists at home (25.8 per game) than away (28.5).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Delon Wright
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Rollins
|Out
|Knee
