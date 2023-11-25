Deni Avdija and his Washington Wizards teammates will hit the court versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avdija had two points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 131-128 loss versus the Bucks.

We're going to break down Avdija's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 11.4 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 5.2 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.9 PRA -- 20.9 20.5 PR -- 17.4 16.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Avdija's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Deni Avdija Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Avdija has made 4.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.9% of his team's total makes.

Avdija's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Giving up 122.6 points per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 28.2 per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deni Avdija vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 24 22 5 3 2 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.