The George Mason Patriots (4-1) welcome in the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

George Mason Stats Insights

  • The Patriots make 43.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points lower than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
  • George Mason has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Patriots are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates rank 153rd.
  • The Patriots record just 2.6 fewer points per game (70.2) than the Pirates give up (72.8).
  • George Mason is 2-0 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

George Mason Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • George Mason put up 74.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged away from home (64.2).
  • In 2022-23, the Patriots ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 68.5.
  • George Mason made 7.7 three-pointers per game with a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 0.3% points better than it averaged in away games (6.8 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

George Mason Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Cornell W 90-83 EagleBank Arena
11/19/2023 Charlotte L 54-49 Flagler Gymnasium
11/20/2023 South Dakota State W 73-71 Flagler Gymnasium
11/25/2023 East Carolina - EagleBank Arena
11/29/2023 NJIT - EagleBank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Toledo - Savage Arena

