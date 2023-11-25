Saturday's game features the George Mason Patriots (4-1) and the East Carolina Pirates (4-2) squaring off at EagleBank Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 80-64 victory for heavily favored George Mason according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 25.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

George Mason vs. East Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fairfax, Virginia

Fairfax, Virginia Venue: EagleBank Arena

George Mason vs. East Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: George Mason 80, East Carolina 64

Spread & Total Prediction for George Mason vs. East Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: George Mason (-16.8)

George Mason (-16.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

George Mason has put together a 2-1-0 record against the spread this season, while East Carolina is 2-3-0. The Patriots are 1-2-0 and the Pirates are 4-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

George Mason Performance Insights

The Patriots average 70.2 points per game (258th in college basketball) while giving up 62.8 per contest (52nd in college basketball). They have a +37 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game.

George Mason records 35.4 rebounds per game (118th in college basketball) while allowing 29.0 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.4 boards per game.

George Mason makes 8.0 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 36.0% from deep while its opponents hit 35.2% from long range.

The Patriots average 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (174th in college basketball), and give up 84.9 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

George Mason has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.2 per game (191st in college basketball play) while forcing 9.8 (320th in college basketball).

