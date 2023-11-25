When the James Madison Dukes square off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 25, our projection system predicts the Dukes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+8.5) Toss Up (50.5) James Madison 29, Coastal Carolina 22

Week 13 Sun Belt Predictions

James Madison Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dukes' implied win probability is 77.8%.

The Dukes are 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 8.5-point favorites or more, James Madison has an ATS record of 1-3.

The Dukes have played 11 games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The over/under for this game and the average total for James Madison games this season are equal at 50.5.

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Coastal Carolina is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

Out of the Chanticleers' 11 games with a set total, three have hit the over (27.3%).

The average point total for Coastal Carolina this season is 6.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Dukes vs. Chanticleers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed James Madison 33.3 18.9 34.5 16.3 31.8 22 Coastal Carolina 29.3 21.8 35.6 16.4 24 26.3

