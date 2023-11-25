The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) hit the road for a Sun Belt battle against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

James Madison ranks 29th in points scored this year (33.3 points per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 18.9 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Coastal Carolina is compiling 431.5 total yards per contest (31st-ranked). It ranks 60th in the FBS defensively (370.8 total yards given up per game).

Below in this story, we'll provide you all the details you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Key Statistics

James Madison Coastal Carolina 425.6 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.5 (36th) 330.5 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.8 (54th) 140.7 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.5 (59th) 284.9 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (33rd) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 18 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 20 (17th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 3,089 passing yards for James Madison, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting 27 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 306 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 87 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 124 times for 559 yards (50.8 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 112 times for 495 yards (45 per game) and four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's 969 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 86 times and has collected 68 receptions and five touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 48 receptions totaling 952 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 54 passes and hauled in 36 grabs for 288 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 83 times for 377 yards (34.3 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 168 yards.

Ethan Vasko has piled up 37 carries and totaled 273 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney has registered 60 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 841 (76.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 94 times and has seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has totaled 721 receiving yards (65.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 55 receptions.

Jameson Tucker's 29 targets have resulted in 16 grabs for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed James Madison or Coastal Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.