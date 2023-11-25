The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) are 8.5-point favorites when they visit the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) in conference play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The contest has a point total of 50.5.

James Madison is compiling 425.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks 40th in the FBS. Defensively, the Dukes rank 32nd, surrendering 330.5 yards per game. In terms of total yards, Coastal Carolina ranks 33rd in the FBS (431.5 total yards per game) and 59th defensively (370.8 total yards allowed per contest).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

James Madison vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline James Madison -8.5 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -350 +260

Looking to place a bet on James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

James Madison Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Dukes' offense fail to produce, ranking -2-worst in the FBS in total yards (473.3 total yards per game). They rank 31st defensively (311.3 total yards surrendered per contest).

The Dukes rank 32nd in scoring offense (36.3 points per game) and 34th in scoring defense (15.3 points per game surrendered) during their last three games.

While James Madison's pass defense ranks fifth-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (213.3), it ranks seventh-best offensively (351 passing yards per game) over that stretch.

The last three games have seen the Dukes' rushing offense struggle, ranking -45-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (122.3 per game). They rank 45th on the other side of the ball (98 rushing yards surrendered per game).

The Dukes have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

James Madison has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

James Madison Betting Records & Stats

James Madison has posted a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Dukes have covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

The teams have hit the over in six of James Madison's 11 games with a set total.

James Madison has won eight of the nine games it was the moneyline favorite this season (88.9%).

James Madison has a record of 1-1 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter (66.7%).

The Dukes have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on James Madison to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has racked up 3,089 yards (280.8 ypg) on 236-of-345 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 306 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 87 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Kaelon Black has carried the ball 124 times for a team-high 559 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 204 yards (18.5 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 112 times for 495 yards (45 per game) and four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has hauled in 68 receptions for 969 yards (88.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 48 receptions totaling 952 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 54 passes and racked up 36 receptions for 288 yards, an average of 26.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Jalen Green has 15.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has 14 TFL, 42 tackles, and one interception.

James Madison's tackle leader, Aiden Fisher, has 80 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Francis Meehan has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 33 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.