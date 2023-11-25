Jordan Poole plus his Washington Wizards teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Poole produced 26 points and seven assists in a 131-128 loss versus the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Poole's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jordan Poole Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 17.7 17.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.1 Assists 4.5 3.6 3.8 PRA -- 24 24.7 PR -- 20.4 20.9 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Jordan Poole Insights vs. the Hawks

Poole is responsible for taking 17.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.2 per game.

He's connected on 2.0 threes per game, or 16.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Poole's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Hawks are 27th in the NBA, giving up 122.6 points per game.

The Hawks allow 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks are 28th in the league, giving up 28.2 per game.

The Hawks give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Jordan Poole vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 20 13 0 1 2 0 1

