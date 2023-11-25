The Washington Wizards, with Kyle Kuzma, match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 24, Kuzma posted 22 points, four assists and two blocks in a 131-128 loss against the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kuzma's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Kuzma Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 23.6 24.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.8 5.4 Assists 5.5 4.3 5.0 PRA -- 33.7 34.4 PR -- 29.4 29.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Kuzma's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Kuzma Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 21.5% of the Wizards' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 19.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 20.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Kuzma's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Wizards average 105.2 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

Giving up 122.6 points per contest, the Hawks are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Hawks give up 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

Allowing 28.2 assists per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Kuzma vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 25 25 9 6 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.