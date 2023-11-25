Landry Shamet and his Washington Wizards teammates face the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 131-128 loss to the Bucks (his previous action) Shamet posted 15 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Shamet's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Landry Shamet Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 7.5 7.5 Rebounds -- 1.5 Assists -- 1.2 PRA -- 10.2 PR -- 9 3PM 1.5 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Shamet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Landry Shamet Insights vs. the Hawks

Shamet has taken 6.5 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 5.2% and 4.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 122.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have given up 28.2 per game, 28th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 13.8 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Landry Shamet vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 12 8 1 2 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.