Liberty vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's game that pits the Louisville Cardinals (4-1) versus the Liberty Lady Flames (2-3) at Leonard E. Merrell Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-63 in favor of Louisville, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Flames' last contest was a 102-59 loss to Gonzaga on Friday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Liberty vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Liberty vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 78, Liberty 63
Other CUSA Predictions
Liberty Schedule Analysis
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Flames are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most defeats.
- Liberty has one loss against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Liberty Leaders
- Bella Smuda: 11 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%
- Emma Hess: 13 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (11-for-26)
- Jordan Hodges: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Elisabeth Aegisdottir: 6.8 PTS, 38.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Asia Boone: 5.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (3-for-15)
Liberty Performance Insights
- The Flames have been outscored by nine points per game (posting 63 points per game, 230th in college basketball, while conceding 72 per contest, 295th in college basketball) and have a -45 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.