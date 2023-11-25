The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) face the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

  • Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 69.7 221st
8th 60.9 Points Allowed 66.3 67th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 29.7 294th
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st
4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
19th 16.0 Assists 13.5 143rd
23rd 9.9 Turnovers 14.1 338th

