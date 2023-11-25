Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-1) face the Liberty Flames (2-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Liberty Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Liberty Top Players (2022-23)
- Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)
- Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Liberty Rank
|Liberty AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG
|Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank
|105th
|74.7
|Points Scored
|69.7
|221st
|8th
|60.9
|Points Allowed
|66.3
|67th
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|29.7
|294th
|302nd
|6.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|19th
|16.0
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|23rd
|9.9
|Turnovers
|14.1
|338th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.