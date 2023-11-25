The Liberty Flames (5-0) are heavy favorites (-26.5) as they look to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The game airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -26.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Liberty and its opponents have combined to put up more than 137.5 points.

Liberty has an average point total of 143.8 in its outings this year, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Flames are 4-0-0 against the spread this season.

Liberty's 1.000 ATS win percentage (4-0-0 ATS Record) is higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore's .250 mark (1-3-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 2 50% 83.2 152.6 60.6 137.6 135.8 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 75% 69.4 152.6 77.0 137.6 136.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Liberty Insights & Trends

The Flames average 83.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 77.0 the Hawks give up.

Liberty is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 77.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 26.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 4-0-0 0-0 3-1-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 1-3-0 0-0 3-1-0

Liberty vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Maryland-Eastern Shore 19-1 Home Record 10-3 6-7 Away Record 7-9 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.