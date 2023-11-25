The No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) will face off against their CUSA-rival, the UTEP Miners (3-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The Miners will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 17-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. UTEP matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Liberty vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 13 Odds

Liberty vs. UTEP Betting Trends

Liberty has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Flames have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

UTEP has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Miners have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

