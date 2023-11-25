Oddsmakers heavily favor the No. 22 Liberty Flames (11-0) when they visit the UTEP Miners (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 in a matchup between CUSA opponents at the Sun Bowl Stadium. Liberty is favored by 17 points. The point total is set at 56.5 for the contest.

Liberty has the 44th-ranked defense this year (351.4 yards allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking fifth-best with a tally of 501.2 yards per game. With 369.9 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UTEP ranks 78th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 69th, surrendering 379.3 total yards per contest.

Liberty vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Liberty vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Liberty -17 -110 -110 56.5 -110 -110 -1000 +625

Liberty Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Flames rank 11th-worst with 535.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 65th by giving up 353 total yards per game over their last three games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Flames have been making things happen over the previous three contests, averaging 47.7 points per game (third-best). They rank 90th over the last three games on defense (21.7 points per game allowed).

Despite sporting the 80th-ranked pass offense over the last three games (249 passing yards per game), Liberty ranks -66-worst in pass defense over that time frame (252.7 passing yards allowed per game).

While the Flames rank sixth-best in rushing offense over the last three games (286.3 rushing yards per game), they've been less productive on defense with 100.3 rushing yards allowed per game (47th-ranked).

Over their past three contests, the Flames have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In Liberty's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Liberty Betting Records & Stats

Liberty has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Flames have not covered the spread when favored by 17 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Liberty has gone over in six of its 10 games with a set total (60%).

Liberty has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won all of those games.

Liberty has played as a moneyline favorite of -1000 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Flames have a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Liberty Stats Leaders

Kaidon Salter has been a dual threat for Liberty so far this season. He has 2,409 passing yards, completing 60% of his passes and recording 28 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 823 yards (74.8 ypg) on 128 carries with 11 rushing touchdowns.

Quinton Cooley has racked up 1,168 yards on 189 carries while finding the end zone 10 times.

CJ Daniels has hauled in 38 receptions for 819 yards (74.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Treon Sibley has put together a 429-yard season so far with four touchdowns, reeling in 19 passes on 31 targets.

Noah Frith has a total of 263 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 12 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Kendy Charles has three sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 22 tackles.

Liberty's leading tackler, Tyren Dupree, has 90 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions this year.

Brylan Green leads the team with five interceptions, while also putting up 33 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and five passes defended.

