How to Watch Longwood vs. Lamar on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Longwood vs. Lamar Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
- Longwood has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 20th.
- The 80.2 points per game the Lancers average are 6.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
- When Longwood puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 3-0.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Longwood averaged 80.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).
- The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 in away games.
- When playing at home, Longwood made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in away games (35.8%).
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 80-61
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/18/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 73-66
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-82
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|Newport News
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
