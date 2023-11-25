The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Longwood has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 20th.

The 80.2 points per game the Lancers average are 6.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

When Longwood puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood averaged 80.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).

The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 in away games.

When playing at home, Longwood made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule