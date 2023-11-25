The Longwood Lancers (4-1) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lancers have a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 38.2% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
  • Longwood has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 20th.
  • The 80.2 points per game the Lancers average are 6.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
  • When Longwood puts up more than 73.6 points, it is 3-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Longwood averaged 80.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 14.3 more points than it averaged in away games (66.4).
  • The Lancers ceded 65.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Longwood made 0.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than away from home (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to in away games (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Maryland-Eastern Shore W 80-61 Hytche Athletic Center
11/18/2023 North Carolina Central W 73-66 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/24/2023 Delaware State W 84-82 Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Lamar - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/30/2023 Newport News - Joan Perry Brock Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.