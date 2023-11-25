Saturday's game between the Longwood Lancers (4-1) and the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) at Joan Perry Brock Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-75, with Longwood securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Longwood vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Longwood 76, Lamar 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Longwood vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Longwood (-0.7)

Longwood (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Longwood has compiled a 2-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Lamar is 4-0-0. A total of four out of the Lancers' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Cardinals' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Longwood Performance Insights

The Lancers average 80.2 points per game (95th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per contest (75th in college basketball). They have a +76 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Longwood prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 13.0 boards. It is grabbing 39.8 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.8 per contest.

Longwood connects on 5.2 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) while shooting 26.5% from deep (334th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 7 per game while shooting 33%.

The Lancers' 99.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 96th in college basketball, and the 80.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 52nd in college basketball.

Longwood has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.2 (30th in college basketball action) while forcing 13 (140th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.