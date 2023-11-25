The Longwood Lancers (1-1) will play the Lamar Cardinals (1-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Longwood vs. Lamar Game Information

Longwood Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Wilkins: 13.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Walyn Napper: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • DeShaun Wade: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zac Watson: 7.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Michael Christmas: 7.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lamar Top Players (2022-23)

  • Nate Calmese: 17.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 10.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jakevion Buckley: 7.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Longwood vs. Lamar Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG Lamar AVG Lamar Rank
139th 73.2 Points Scored 67.9 274th
64th 66.2 Points Allowed 74.5 303rd
147th 32.2 Rebounds 32.6 117th
76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 54th
166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th
230th 12.4 Assists 13.2 163rd
122nd 11.3 Turnovers 14.0 334th

