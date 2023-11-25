The Longwood Lancers (4-1) are favored (by 8.5 points) to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Lamar Cardinals (3-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5 points.

Longwood vs. Lamar Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Longwood -8.5 144.5

Longwood Betting Records & Stats

Longwood's games have gone over 144.5 points only once this season (in four outings).

Longwood has an average point total of 145.2 in its games this year, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Lancers have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

Longwood has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Lancers have played as a favorite of -450 or more twice this season and won both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Longwood has a 81.8% chance to win.

Longwood vs. Lamar Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Longwood 1 25% 80.2 166.2 65 138.6 137.8 Lamar 4 100% 86 166.2 73.6 138.6 147.5

Additional Longwood Insights & Trends

The 80.2 points per game the Lancers put up are 6.6 more points than the Cardinals allow (73.6).

Longwood has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 73.6 points.

Longwood vs. Lamar Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Longwood 2-2-0 1-2 4-0-0 Lamar 4-0-0 2-0 3-1-0

Longwood vs. Lamar Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Longwood Lamar 12-3 Home Record 6-9 8-8 Away Record 2-12 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.2 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

