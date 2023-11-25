The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (4-2) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Wichita State vs. Norfolk State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-14.5) 143.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-13.5) 143.5 -1800 +880 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norfolk State vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

Norfolk State has won one game against the spread this season.

Wichita State has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Shockers games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.