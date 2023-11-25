The Old Dominion Monarchs (5-6) square off against a familiar opponent when they host the Georgia State Panthers (6-5) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in a Sun Belt battle.

Old Dominion is putting up 22.7 points per game on offense this year (98th in the FBS), and is allowing 26.5 points per game (66th) on defense. Georgia State has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 25th-worst with 31.3 points allowed per game. It has been more productive on offense, generating 25.9 points per contest (76th-ranked).

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Old Dominion Georgia State 354.2 (96th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.5 (75th) 394.0 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 442.7 (120th) 154.1 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (39th) 200.1 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.1 (94th) 16 (71st) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (30th) 14 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (64th)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has 1,818 yards passing for Old Dominion, completing 58.4% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 182 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 107 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Kadarius Calloway has 594 rushing yards on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has been handed the ball 108 times this year and racked up 551 yards (50.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kelby Williams' team-high 417 yards as a receiver have come on 22 catches (out of 43 targets) with two touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy has caught 23 passes for 399 yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey has compiled 28 receptions for 385 yards, an average of 35.0 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,165 yards (196.8 ypg) to lead Georgia State, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 601 yards (54.6 ypg) on 121 carries with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Marcus Carroll, has carried the ball 259 times for 1,293 yards (117.5 per game), with 13 touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 231 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on 22 catches.

Robert Lewis paces his squad with 790 receiving yards on 61 receptions with seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has totaled 561 receiving yards (51.0 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 42 receptions.

