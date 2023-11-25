Saturday's game that pits the Drake Bulldogs (4-1) against the Richmond Spiders (4-1) at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 25.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Spiders secured a 77-43 win over Maine.

Richmond vs. Drake Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Richmond vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Richmond 70

Other A-10 Predictions

Richmond Schedule Analysis

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Richmond is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

Richmond 2023-24 Best Wins

77-43 over Maine (No. 145) on November 24

76-44 at home over American (No. 286) on November 18

80-53 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 349) on November 15

105-44 at home over Delaware State (No. 354) on November 12

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Maggie Doogan: 16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Addie Budnik: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Katie Hill: 5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG% Rachel Ullstrom: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

Richmond Performance Insights

The Spiders put up 78.2 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 53.4 per outing (40th in college basketball). They have a +124 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 24.8 points per game.

