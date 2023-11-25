How to Watch Richmond vs. Queens on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Richmond Spiders (3-2) play the Queens Royals (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Richmond vs. Queens Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other A-10 Games
- Miami (OH) vs Saint Bonaventure (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
- East Carolina vs George Mason (2:00 PM ET | November 25)
Richmond Stats Insights
- The Spiders make 49.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Royals have allowed to their opponents (46%).
- Richmond has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46% from the field.
- The Spiders are the 302nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Royals rank 259th.
- The Spiders average only 0.2 more points per game (77) than the Royals allow (76.8).
- Richmond is 3-0 when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Richmond Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Richmond scored 70.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- At home, the Spiders gave up 15.4 fewer points per game (62.3) than in road games (77.7).
- Looking at three-pointers, Richmond fared better in home games last year, draining 8.1 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 31.6% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Richmond Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 68-61
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/20/2023
|Colorado
|L 64-59
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|UNLV
|W 82-65
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Queens
|-
|Robins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Wichita State
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/2/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Robins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.