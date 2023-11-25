The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Richmond Spiders (4-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Richmond Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Richmond vs. Drake Scoring Comparison

The Spiders score an average of 78.2 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 77.4 the Bulldogs give up.

Richmond is 2-0 when it scores more than 77.4 points.

Drake's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 78.2 points.

The Bulldogs record 31.4 more points per game (84.8) than the Spiders give up (53.4).

Drake has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 53.4 points.

Richmond is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 84.8 points.

The Bulldogs shoot 47.6% from the field, 13.4% higher than the Spiders concede defensively.

The Spiders' 47.9 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.1 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Richmond Leaders

Grace Townsend: 10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

10.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 48.8 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Maggie Doogan: 16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

16.4 PTS, 56.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Addie Budnik: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

10.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Katie Hill: 5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG%

5.0 PTS, 43.5 FG% Rachel Ullstrom: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

