The Richmond Spiders (8-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (9-2) meet at E. Claiborne Robins Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Richmond is totaling 333.5 yards per game on offense (87th in the FCS), and rank 57th on the other side of the ball, yielding 343.3 yards allowed per game. In terms of total yards, North Carolina Central ranks 44th in the FCS (376.0 total yards per game) and 46th on the other side of the ball (335.5 total yards allowed per game).

For more details on this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Richmond vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Virginia

Richmond, Virginia Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Richmond vs. North Carolina Central Key Statistics

Richmond North Carolina Central 333.5 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.0 (43rd) 343.3 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.5 (52nd) 132.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.0 (41st) 200.6 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.0 (53rd) 1 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (77th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Richmond Stats Leaders

Kyle Wickersham has thrown for 1,033 yards, completing 74.5% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 332 yards (30.2 ypg) on 84 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Savon Smith has carried the ball 126 times for a team-high 608 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Nick DeGennaro's team-high 710 yards as a receiver have come on 55 receptions (out of 57 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Jerry Garcia Jr. has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 26.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ja'Vion Griffin's 13 grabs have turned into 198 yards.

North Carolina Central Stats Leaders

Davius Richard has thrown for 1,915 yards on 150-of-246 passing with 20 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 579 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier is his team's leading rusher with 146 carries for 684 yards, or 62.2 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well. Collier has also chipped in with 23 catches for 169 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Devin Smith's 505 receiving yards (45.9 yards per game) are a team high. He has 34 receptions on 33 targets with four touchdowns.

Joaquin Davis has 33 receptions (on 35 targets) for a total of 404 yards (36.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Quentin McCall's 18 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 278 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Richmond or North Carolina Central gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.