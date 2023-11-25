Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Suffolk County, Virginia today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Suffolk County, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nansemond River High School at Norview High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 25
- Location: Norfolk, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.