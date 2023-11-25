Tyus Jones' Washington Wizards face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 131-128 loss to the Bucks (his last action) Jones posted 22 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

We're going to examine Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 11.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 3.1 Assists 5.5 5.0 4.7 PRA -- 19.1 19.4 PR -- 14.1 14.7



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Jones has made 4.9 shots per game, which adds up to 11.0% of his team's total makes.

The Wizards rank 15th in possessions per game with 105.2. His opponents, the Hawks, have one of the slowest tempos with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 122.6 points per game.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 42.4 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have given up 28.2 per contest, 28th in the league.

Tyus Jones vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 22 6 1 3 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.