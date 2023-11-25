Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Virginia
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Liberty Flames and the Oregon Ducks hit the field in the Fiesta Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Virginia.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week
North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Richmond Spiders at Albany (NY) Great Danes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Old Dominion Monarchs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Monday, December 18
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)
No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Air Force Falcons
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: James Madison (-3)
Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 23 Tulane Green Wave
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, December 27
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-7.5)
No. 18 Liberty Flames at No. 8 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Monday, January 1
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Oregon (-16.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.