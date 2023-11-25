The outings in a Week 13 college football lineup sure to please for fans in Virginia include the James Madison Dukes squaring off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Brooks Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Virginia on TV This Week

Georgia State Panthers at Old Dominion Monarchs

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Old Dominion (-2.5)

North Carolina Central Eagles at Richmond Spiders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: E. Claiborne Robins Stadium

E. Claiborne Robins Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 22 Liberty Flames at UTEP Miners

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Sun Bowl Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Liberty (-17)

Virginia Tech Hokies at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Scott Stadium

Scott Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-2.5)

No. 24 James Madison Dukes at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Venue: Brooks Stadium

Brooks Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: James Madison (-8.5)

