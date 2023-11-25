The Virginia Tech Hokies (5-6) hit the road for an ACC showdown against the Virginia Cavaliers (3-8) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Scott Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Virginia Tech ranks 75th in the FBS with 376 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 28th in total defense (325.5 yards allowed per contest). Virginia's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 31.8 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 89th with 23.8 points per contest.

For more about this contest, keep reading.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: Scott Stadium

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Virginia 376 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.3 (78th) 325.5 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.7 (85th) 168.6 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.7 (101st) 207.4 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.5 (49th) 12 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 11 (115th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (95th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones leads Virginia Tech with 1,750 yards (159.1 ypg) on 143-of-242 passing with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 592 rushing yards on 139 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Bhayshul Tuten has carried the ball 139 times for a team-high 610 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner. He's also tacked on 24 catches for 218 yards (19.8 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Da'Quan Felton's team-high 534 yards as a receiver have come on 35 receptions (out of 67 targets) with six touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 524 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dae'Quan Wright has a total of 302 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 25 throws.

Virginia Stats Leaders

Anthony Colandrea has thrown for 1,715 yards on 62.5% passing while tossing 11 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 237 yards .

Perris Jones is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 393 yards, or 35.7 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Kobe Pace is a key figure in this offense, with 368 rushing yards on 117 carries with one touchdown and 179 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 16 catches with three touchdowns

Malik Washington has totaled 96 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,311 (119.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 127 times and has nine touchdowns.

Malachi Fields has 52 receptions (on 89 targets) for a total of 722 yards (65.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

