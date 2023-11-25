Week 13 Big South Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Big South teams were in action for one game in the Week 13 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Week 13 Big South Results
Mercer 17 Gardner-Webb 7
Mercer Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (16-for-26, 122 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Al Wooten II (17 ATT, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Ty James (10 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS)
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen King (21-for-38, 231 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Jayden Brown (5 ATT, 20 YDS)
- Receiving: AJ Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 62 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mercer
|Gardner-Webb
|289
|Total Yards
|280
|122
|Passing Yards
|231
|167
|Rushing Yards
|49
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's Big South Games
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.