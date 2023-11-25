The Week 13 college football schedule included one game featuring Pioneer League teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Drake vs. North Dakota State

Week 13 Pioneer League Results

North Dakota State 66 Drake 3

North Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Cam Miller (10-for-11, 206 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cam Miller (10-for-11, 206 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Cole Payton (13 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs)

Cole Payton (13 ATT, 104 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Eli Green (3 TAR, 3 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Drake Leaders

Passing: Luke Bailey (13-for-24, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Luke Bailey (13-for-24, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dorian Boyland (9 ATT, 67 YDS)

Dorian Boyland (9 ATT, 67 YDS) Receiving: Trey Radocha (5 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Drake 547 Total Yards 177 229 Passing Yards 116 318 Rushing Yards 61 2 Turnovers 5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Pioneer League Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.